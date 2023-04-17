BETHLEHEM, Pa. - More apartments could be coming to the south side of Bethlehem.

A developer is proposing what it calls "one of the largest redevelopments" in the city's history and says it could be a game changer for the south side, especially for shops and businesses.

But adding the building with 240 apartments would require a zoning change. And neighbors nearby have plenty to say about it.

"I talked to a lot of people in the building and they are pretty passionate about it, being on either side," neighbor John Whelan said.

Whelan lives on the south side of Bethlehem, next to 119 Technology Drive. By next year, the current company occupying the space there will be closed, and a new developer proposes knocking down the industrial building and adding 240 apartments, in a new six-story building.

But doing that requires a change: the area is currently zoned for Industrial Redevelopment. The developer wants to change it to Central Business zoning to allow for apartments, as well as other amenities you might find in a larger district.

Serfass Development, of North Whitehall Township, tells 69 News those amenities include a gym, media room, game room, cafe and even spaces folks could rent out for collaborations.

Whelan says he's on the fence about the residential proposal.

"The building over here has been light industrial, they've been very, very quiet," he said.

On the one hand, Whelan thinks residents could be quieter than a potentially noisy new industrial neighbor. But with the addition of a new apartment building, he says he's concerned about the issue of traffic.

"The traffic on Third Street, along Second Street here has grown significantly," Whelan said. "It really has, and it is an issue. And parking is an issue."

Marc Pun just moved to the south side on Friday.

"I moved to Bethlehem for the very fact to be able to enjoy what Bethlehem has to be able to offer," Pun said.

He loves all the area's new developments and says he fully supports more of it.

"So, there's a lot of ability to be able to experience multiple people from multiple backgrounds with multiple experiences," he said. "And that's really great for the human community."

The current industrial building on the four-acre site will close by 2024. The building was listed for sale at $6.95 million.

The Bethlehem Planning Commission has recommended the zoning change. A public hearing is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.