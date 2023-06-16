ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Neighbors in East Allentown say they witnessed a police chase and gunfire.

There's not much police are telling us at this point. Both Allentown Police and the Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the incident.

Law enforcement officers from both agencies have been at two different scenes all night: one on South Third Street and the second on Carlisle Street.

Crime scene tape took over East Allentown, where neighbors - who live near Carlisle Street - report hearing gunshots, seeing a police chase, followed by a crash involving multiple cars, and then at least three ambulances.

"We did hear that there was a police chase, and there was shooting going on," said Helen, who did not wish to provide her last name.

Our camera captured a car involved in the incident with at least two bullet holes. Then, 69 News saw another red vehicle with damage, too.

Helen says it's unfortunate that people seem to have gotten more brazen. She says she hears gunshots in the area more often than in the past.

"Crazy. Everybody's above the law anymore," she said. "What if a stray bullet, you know, hit a child, a poor innocent kid?"

Helen says she would like to see more officers patrol in the area.

There's a lot that hasn't been released yet, like where the alleged chase started, for what reason, how many suspects there are involved, or if anyone got hurt.

Neighbors off camera said they saw people being transported by ambulances.

Pennsylvania State Police say they should have more information to release later Friday night.

They do say everyone is safe.