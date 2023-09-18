NORTH CATASAUQUA, Pa. - Neighbors in part of Northampton County are awaiting answers about a spine-chilling double homicide and a new search warrant isn't providing many.

It does, however, shed light on how the victims were found and a supposed incident that happened less than a week before the killings.

The killings happened last week and remain clouded in mystery and unanswered questions.

Neighbors say they've seen police at the home every day since police first went into the house and found the victims, but they say police are not telling them much. While many say they did not know the victims well, they're leaving flowers and keeping the candles lit as if they did.

As the memorial outside the North Catasaqua home where two women were discovered dead has grown so have the questions about what led up to their killings.

"I've heard so many different versions of the story. I talked to State Police today, and they said they're not at liberty to say just yet," said Joe Schlacter, a neighbor of 50 years.

A 39-year-old woman and a 16-year-old were found inside a home. A search warrant reveals spine-chilling details about a bloody scene, with one victim suffering lacerations to the face and chest.

Close family friends and neighbors say the victims are a mother and daughter, who police still haven't officially named four days since they were first requested to check on the women.

"I just feel so bad. You know, I wish I could have done something, I wish I would have known. I could have grabbed my club. I would have tried to save that girl," added Schlacter.

These neighbors say they didn't know them well, but their deaths have left a profound impact.

"I put flowers over there in front of the house," said Barbara, a neighbor. "The teenagers are coming, the ones that went to school with the girl. They're putting flowers. That made me feel good."

Barbara, who has lived in the neighborhood for 48 years, says there's a lot she doesn't feel good about, though.

"I'm antsy and stuff like that, like I'm still in shock, because I never expected to live around the place where somebody would be murdered like that," she added.

On Sept. 8, the search warrant further reveals there was an incident that involved the 16-year-old, which South Whitehall Police investigated.

The girl was allegedly threatened by a juvenile with a knife and physically abused, but details about that incident - outside of what's in the search warrant - are also sparse.

Schlacter says he just wishes the victims had confided in him.

"I'm only so far from that house... if I would have only known," he said.

The search warrant covers the entirety of the home, inside and out.

Police have not indicated if they have pinpointed a suspect or what happened as a result of that incident with the juvenile, who supposedly threatened the girl with a knife.