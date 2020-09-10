BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Neighbors are still in shock after an 11-year-old girl was shot in the face while she was answering a knock on the door of her home in Bethlehem.
The shooting took place in the 1900 block of Fairland Avenue shortly before midnight Wednesday night. The girl sustained significant facial trauma and was still undergoing treatment Thursday, but she is expected to recover, police said.
"It was just rapid fire, boom boom boom boom boom five or six shots right away," said neighbor David Mindrovic.
Those sounds are something the people on Fairland Avenue are not used to.
"I thought fireworks because we hear fireworks all summer, but my husband thought gunfire and he called the police and they responded immediately, lots of them," said resident Marcie Lightwood.
Rick Weaver and his wife Marcie have lived next door to the young girl and her family for more than five years. He says the girl's parents and grandparents also live in the house with two other children, and that the kids even shovel his driveway in the winter.
"Very solid, old school, they seem to take good care of their kids so it's really a shock. Nothing like this should happen to anybody," Rick said.
Others on the block all say the same thing, that this family never gave anyone any trouble. But even though they're shaken up, they don't believe this was a random crime.
"It's a pretty quiet part of the city, we don't have anything like this going on here, seems to me it's a little like a pointed incident. I don't think it was a robbery or a break in seems like whoever did it knew what they were doing," said neighbor Nolan Sauerzopf.
"Oh this is a really quiet neighborhood and no we don't see anything like this," Marcie said.
Police say the 11-year-old girl is recovering and it looks like she is going to be okay, but she obviously has a long recovery ahead.
One little boy came up to WFMZ's Ellen Kolodziej and said that he knows this little girl and that he's praying she's going to be okay.
Bethlehem police are trying to figure out who shot the girl. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 610-997-7676 or the tip line at 610-691-6660. Police say if somebody has information of a time-sensitive nature they can call 911.