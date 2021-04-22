UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - An Allentown family is grieving the loss of 31-year-old Ramon Ramirez, killed outside a Wawa on Route 100 in Upper Macungie Township early Wednesday morning.
Meanwhile, those who knew him remember a man who loved his family and took care of his neighbors.
"It was a random act of violence that took a vibrant life,” next-door neighbor Lisa Borrell said.
"We all have just been in shock trying to process this news that doesn't make any sense,” she added.
Investigators allege 45-year-old Zu Uk Lian, of South Whitehall, shot and killed Ramirez as he filled up his truck at a pump outside the store around 5 a.m.
Another man was also shot while he sat in his Jeep, but officials say he was not severely injured.
Investigators say Lian used a 40-caliber pistol he legally owned, but a motive is still unclear.
"He was invested in his family. I would like people to know that this young man was in the prime of his life, working very hard,” Borrell said.
On Thursday night, cars of loved ones lined the street to pay their respects to Ramirez's grieving wife and three young children, while the couple next door spoke of his character, and shared examples of his character.
“Ramon would come through; he had a big snow-blower and in a matter of minutes he would clear out walks and our driveway, making sure we had access to the street. He did that more than once,” Borrell said.
"Ramon was such a nice man and nice family. He would do anything for you if necessary to help you out without question,” Geist added.
The police tape outside the store came down early Thursday morning when the store reopened to the public.
Now, the only sign something happened there is a small memorial set up by first responders in Upper Macungie.
Late Thursday, a Wawa employee left a flower arrangement, with a note that states, “thoughts and prayers for Ramon and his family.”
The neighborhood's also thinking of what they can do to help.
"I've been having discussions with other neighbors in how we can support them,” Borrell said.
In the meantime, a GoFundMe's been established to help support his family and the children who are now left without a dad.