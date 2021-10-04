EASTON, Pa. - Investigators in Florida say an electrician from the Lehigh Valley admitted to attacking and killing his coworkers. One of the victims is also from the area.
39-year-old Shaun Runyon was out on bail for other serious charges, but went to Florida for a job with JNB Electrical, a company which is run by his half-brother.
He's now behind bars for three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery.
"This is a cold-blooded, calculated, violent, murdering beast," said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. "He planned in great detail how he was going to murder these three folks."
Runyon used to live what neighbors considered a normal life.
He's been associated with addresses in Effort, Schnecksville, Nazareth, Whitehall, Palmer and Sciota.
WFMZ stopped by all of these towns.
Neighbors we spoke with were shocked, and told us he used to be known as a kind, friendly dad.
"I just can't believe he would do such a thing," said a neighbor who lived near Runyon for years. She did not want her identity or location shared. "I can't imagine what made him snap...I have goose bumps right now...his poor kids."
Now, several kids are missing their dads, including the children of 41-year-old Kevin Lanusse.
Records show Lanusse was associated with an address in Effort, Monroe County.
Authorities say in addition to Lanusse, 46-year-old Dewlon Donell of Maryland and 44-year-old Gregory Dolezal of Ohio were killed.
A fourth victim was struck once and survived.
The men were all electricians who traveled to Davenport, Florida for work.
"They were contracted to do work for Publix corporation in Lakeland," said Judd.
Investigators say when Runyon's supervisor told him he wasn't working fast enough Friday, Runyon punched him.
The boss of JNB Electrical, Runyon's half-brother, told Runyon to go back to Pennsylvania.
The sheriff says initially, Runyon listened.
"He heard an advertisement on the radio on the broken arrow outfitters about a big sale they were having," said Judd. "He pulled into buy a crossbow so he could take this crossbow back to Florida and kill the three victims."
Prosecutors say he picked up the crossbow, a bat and a rental car, and turned around to kill his coworkers at the home they were all staying at together.
His reasoning was that he was raped, though police say that is not true.
The sheriff said there was evidence Runyon had marijuana and cocaine in his system.
Back in Pennsylvania, Runyon was already facing a slew of charges, including strangulation, endangering the welfare of children, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
"This woman was allegedly shoved, grabbed and then ultimately choked about the neck by the hands of the defendant," said Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck about Runyon's ex-girlfriend.
The reported incident happened in May in Nazareth.
"We immediately charged him with everything we could at the time," said Houck. "It's unfortunate he got out of jail."
Runyon was released on $75,000 bail and with strict conditions, including no involvement in criminal conduct.
Before the killings, Runyon was supposed to be arraigned in Northampton County Court in mid-October.
"I understand people have a right to bail but it does occur to me if he still was still locked up for his May arrest in Pennsylvania, we would have these fathers, these good men, alive and working and with their family today," said Judd.