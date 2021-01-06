ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A woman was burned before being rescued from a house fire in Allentown on Tuesday.
The fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. in the 800 block of St. John's Street, fire officials said.
By the time crews got to the scene, neighbors had rescued a woman trapped in the home, an Allentown firefighter said.
The woman was taken to the hospital with burn injuries. At last check, she was in the burn unit, but the extent of her injuries was not known.
Two firefighters also sustained injuries while fighting the blaze. One had a cut, and the other was treated at the hospital for a neck injury, officials said.
The fire does not appear suspicious, but the cause is still under investigation, the fire official said.