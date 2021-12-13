NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – A dramatic rescue Monday afternoon during a fire in North Whitehall Township may have saved a man's life.
It's a happy ending to a story that could have ended in tragedy.
Two people made it out of this house safely, and so did a cat that neighbors thought had died.
When Patrick Lee's wife saw their neighbor's house on fire, she started screaming for her husband to help. He would have sprung into action for anyone, but this neighbor has a prosthetic leg.
"If I didn't get him out, he was going to die," said Patrick Lee, a neighbor on Daisy Drive. "He wasn't in good shape. His skin was really in bad shape."
So he knew every second really mattered.
"I ran over and kicked in the door and I was trying to get him to come out but he wouldn't so then he fell," Patrick Lee said, "so then I went in, I think two or three times, to try to drag him out, but I couldn't get him out."
Patrick Lee said his son, Joshua, then came and ran over to help. Together, the father and son managed to drag the man to safety.
"So when I got went in, he was right in front of the door," said Joshua Lee. "You could barely see him because the smoke was kind of thick, but I just saw him and I just put my hood over my nose and just yanked as hard as I could."
The man's mother had already made it out safely, and firefighters also rescued the family's beloved cat.
North Whitehall Township Fire Marshal Donald Jacob said the man was taken to the hospital for severe burns but will survive.
He also said the fire is still under investigation, but it does not appear to be suspicious.
Jacob said he hopes the fire reminds everyone to be very cautious at this time of year and to be extra careful with candles and Christmas trees.