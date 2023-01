ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Great Allentown Fair's concert lineup is heating up.

Hip-hop artist Nelly is set to perform there on September 1st.

Nelly is known for such hits as "Ride Wit Me," "Country Grammar," "Hot in Herre" and "Dilemma," which was his collaboration with Kelly Rowland.

Opening for Nelly will be rapper Chingy.

Tickets start at $59.

They go on sale February 3rd.