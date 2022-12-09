Police in Schuylkill County tell us they won't have any updates until Monday on the fire in West Penn Township, Schuylkill County. Three people, including two firefighters from Lehigh County, died that day.

The scene of the house fire on Clamtown Road was still roped off with police tape as of Friday night. The West Penn Township Police Department is only calling the fire "suspicious" right now. Throughout the day Friday, people were going in and out of the house, removing items. They did not want to speak with us.

We were able to speak with Steve Gruber, however, who stopped by the scene to see where his uncle, Marvin Gruber, died. Marvin was one of the two firefighters who were killed in the fire on Wednesday.

"I always looked up to him. He was always a good guy. He's going to be greatly missed," said Gruber.

Gruber said, to get closure, he wanted to come to the scene where many say his uncle Marvin died a hero.

"I just wanted to see the place where my uncle had passed helping others," said Gruber.

While the loss of his uncle has been difficult, Gruber said the support his family has received has been amazing.

"Firefighters all over the country that we don't even know have been giving their condolences," said Gruber.

As the investigation continues into what actually caused the fire, Gruber said he hopes everyone remembers his uncle for his dedication to helping others.

"He risked his life a lot to help others doing things like this. That's who I'd like him to be remembered as," said Gruber.

In addition to the investigation through the West Penn Township Police Department, we are also waiting on updates from the Lehigh County Coroner, who is performing the autopsies on Marvin Gruber and Asst. Fire Chief Zachary Paris of the New Tripoli Fire Company. The Schuylkill County Coroner is performing the autopsy on Christopher Kammerdiener, a resident of the home who was found dead in the backyard.