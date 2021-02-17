UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Nestlé is selling its North American water business, which includes operations in the Lehigh Valley.
Nestlé's two Lehigh County factories are part of the $4.3 billion sale to One Rock Capital Partners, in partnership with Metropoulos & Co.
The plants, which bottle Deer Park Spring Water and Nestlé Pure Life, each employ about 500 people.
The sale includes U.S. and Canadian brands Poland Spring, Deer Park, Ozarka, Ice Mountain, Zephyrhills, Arrowhead, Pure Life and Splash. It does not include international brands like Perrier or S.Pellegrino.
The agreement follows Nestlé's announcement last year that it would review its North American waters division and global water portfolio. The company plans to make its entire water portfolio carbon neutral by 2025.