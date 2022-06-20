ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The plan to demolish much of the Neuweiler Brewery site in Allentown in favor of retail space and apartments should balance development with respect for the history of the North Front Street landmark, according to the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission.
"The structures to be demolished hold considerable local cultural and historical value," according to a review by Steve Neratko, the LVPC's chief community and regional planner.
The commission will go over Neratko's recommendations at meetings at noon Tuesday and at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The brewery on the west bank of the Lehigh River was completed in 1913 and closed in 1968. The site was used for other purposes in the 1990s but has been vacant since 1998, according to the LVPC. Row homes cover the land to the north and west of the old brewery, and there is a small park to the south.
"While the redevelopment of the area is important, attempts should be made to protect elements of the site that can be preserved and extract any salvageable architectural resources as assets for potential reuse for this or other projects," according to Neratko's letter, which is a draft until approved by the full commission. "Specifically, the copper cupola from the brewery building could be retained and used as an artistic element of the future site."
The planning commission reviews large developments proposed for Lehigh and Northampton counties, but the City of Allentown will make the final decision on whether Manhattan Building Co.'s plan can proceed.
The developer proposes building a seven-story building with 37.967 square feet of retail space, 306 apartments and 358 parking spaces. The Neuweiler tower will remain, John Palumbo of Manhattan Building said at an Allentown Planning Commission meeting in May. The commission asked for additional details about architecture and design of the development, and did not vote on the project at that meeting.
The brewery is on the National Register of Historic Places, but it is not a registered National Historic Landmark.
Neuweiler's lineup included light lager, ale, premium ale, seasonal Bock beer, porter and other brews. It was a large employer in Allentown but competition from national breweries led to the 1968 closing. Some Neuweiler recipes were brewed by other beer makes after the closing.
The LVPC professional staff reviews development proposals and makes recommendations that are discussed and voted on by appointed commissioners. The commissioner vote on the recommendations, not on the actual projects. Once approved, the recommendations are sent to local governments for consideration.
The Neuweiler development will be discussed by the LVPC's Comprehensive Planning Committee at noon Tuesday and by the full commission at 7 p.m. Thursday. Both meetings are virtual. Links to the meetings are available at the LVPC website.