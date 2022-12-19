GILBERTSVILLE, Pa. - It was around this time last year when two sisters, both being treated at LVHN for cancer, received a gift from a stranger. Now, they're paying it forward, with gifts for other patients, gifts that only someone who's been in their shoes could know to give.

Rachel Oister, of Boyertown, is just two and a half years older than her sister, Pamela Oister, of Gilbertsville. They say they've always shared everything. But they never imagined "everything" would include breast cancer diagnoses. Older sister Rachel received hers just five months before Pamela's came.

"We had a motto, never cancer patients, always fighters," Rachel said.

The two "fighters" say a surprising gift from a stranger brought them unexpected comfort in their battle.

"Knowing what it's like to go through chemo and going through it at Christmas time," breast cancer survivor Angelia Kistler said. "I can't imagine."

Kistler was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018 at just 34 years old.

"Came out of nowhere," she said. "No family history. Just very, very shocking. Still shocked."

Three years after her diagnosis, Kistler delivered gifts to the Lehigh Valley Topper Cancer Institute.

"It seemed like it was time to give back to patients that are going through the same thing that I've experienced," she said.

This time last year, Rachel Oister went into remission. It was the same month her sister Pamela got her last chemo treatment; that very day, the sisters each received a care package from Kistler.

"We were ecstatic," Rachel said. "And we get out to the car, and I start ripping mine open. And Pam says, 'Aren't you going to wait,' and I'm like, 'Why should we, like this is your last day, let's do this.' So we opened up together."

The packages were gifts only someone who'd been in their shoes could give.

"Nobody's journey is the same," Rachel said. "Even if you have the same chemo, the same radiation, the same doctors, nothing is the same. And the only thing that stays true in your cancer fight is the comforts that are provided to you. That is what this box provided: cozy socks, chapstick, candies, lotions."

Fast forward to this year: the sisters are paying it forward with their own care packages of comfort. The Oister sisters delivered 12 gifts to cancer patients at the Lehigh Valley Topper Cancer Institute and 12 more to the Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital.

They say they're working on starting a nonprofit to bring more support to cancer patients, no matter what they're going through:

"Cancer doesn't care what's going on in your life," Pamela said.