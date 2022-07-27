EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council approved a certificate of appropriateness for a proposed apartment building in Easton's "Dutchtown" neighborhood Wednesday night at city hall.
The proposal, located at 34-42 S. Sixth St., involves the construction of a five-story, 34-unit apartment building. The plan has a lengthy history and has spurred opposition from some neighboring residents. City Council voted on a revised proposal from the applicant, ANR Development Co. Inc., Wednesday night.
The new proposal shows the the fifth floor includes an extended rough overhand and upper wall projecting roughly 8 to 9 feet toward the west. The building's rear was modified also from the first conception to reduce impact along Lerch Court. It now has the appearance of five separate buildings ranging in height from two to four stories above the lower garage.
"The developer moved the upper floors back 28 feet," Mayor Sal Panto said.
The proposed fifth floor building section is set back about 13 feet from Lerch Court, and the third and fourth story sections are set back 18 feet from the north and south property lines.
Parking is proposed for the lowest level of the new building and would be accessed from Lerch Court.
Still another change involves retaining and renovating the existing 2.5 story detached dwelling at the façade's north end.
The revisions did not appease neighboring residents who spoke during a public comment session Wednesday night. They cited the project's size and scope in their disapproval.
Panto said he understood their frustrations, but the question before council was simple: Does it comply with the ordinance?
"We base our decisions on law," Panto said. "...The revised plan is something we have to approve. It meets the historic district ordinance."
On March 23, council granted ANR a certificate of appropriateness for the demolition of a one-story concrete block garage associated with the project. This came only after the legislative body had denied a COA in October 2021 for the garage demolition and the accompanying project.
ANR appealed that October 2021 decision to the Court of Common Pleas of Northampton County, which sent it back to council for another review, resulting in its March 23 approval.
After the garage demolition COA approval, the developer revised the plan. This new plan garnered the Historic District Commission's recommendation.
Council's vote Wednesday night was 5-2, with Councilmen Peter Melan and David O'Connell dissenting.