BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A new six-story mixed-used building is one step closer to reality after the Bethlehem Historic Conservation Commission granted its design a certificate of appropriateness.
The project at 128 E. Third St., offered by applicant Michael Metzger and owned by Rocco Ayvazov's Monocacy Development, will include demolishing an existing structure and then constructing a building with aluminum storefront framing, brick masonry, cement plaster and aluminum-clad wood windows. Demolition was approved previously.
Some of the building's specifics include a flat roof measuring roughly 80-feet wide and 68-feet high. The entry level includes commercial entities along Third Street along with support spaces for residential tenants. The upper floors include a total of 55 studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments. The plan has no on-site parking.
Glazed entry doors along with display windows encompass the ground floor design. The first floor will be full brick. Changes to window openings were altered from a previous design and now align vertically.