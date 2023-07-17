ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown Zoning Hearing Board approved variances to construct a self-storage facility Monday night at city hall.
The appeal — offered by Stack Storage — involves a proposed four-story, 865-unit operation at 2118-2124 Hanover Ave.
The proposal presented offered 12 off-street parking spaces when 30 are required. The plan also offered three off-street loading and unloading spaces when six are required. Most of the parking will be on the facility's east side. The three loading units will be on the structure's south side under canopy cover.
The lack of parking was justified, according to Stack officials, because it would prove acceptable for expected traffic at the facility. Testimony Monday night noted that other facilities akin to the proposed development do not have clients waiting for parking with the ratio the company utilizes for units to parking. In addition, the testimony indicated the reduced parking would not negatively impact the community or public safety, health and welfare.
Zoner Scott Unger said he found the testimony "creditable," and said the requirements were probably "excessive."