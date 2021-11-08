ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The smiling face on the new billboard at 11th and Linden Streets in Allentown comes with a very serious message.
"To say this is how we are going to end gun violence, so there is zero youth shot in the city of Allentown," said Dr. Hasshan Batts, who is featured on the billboard and who is the head of Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley.
Six different billboards, highlighting members from the community, will be displayed at 12 locations across the city.
The campaign to end gun violence is a partnership between Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley and Adams Outdoor Advertising.
Batts and Tony Cioffi of Adam's spearheaded the campaign and celebrated its start in Allentown with a gathering Monday afternoon.
"They are inspired people that want to make change, ending gun violence is a big part of it but also helping to get kids on the right path," Cioffi said of those working on the campaign and in Promise Neighborhoods.
This is phase two of the Public Health Awareness project. The pair partnered on a similar campaign last year.
It's a thought-provoking look at the stigmas and biases challenging the people Promise Neighborhoods serves. Batts says the message hit its mark.
"It had a huge impact, there was a decrease in gun violence. People knew that there were people in the community that cared, that looked like them," Batts said.
The pair call gun violence a contagious disease and hope this model of awareness can be part of the cure.
You can be part of the message, too. Selfies with each billboard can be submitted to #billboardstoendgunviolence. You can win prizes and a chance to be featured in the next campaign.