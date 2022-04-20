EASTON, Pa. - Greater Shiloh Church is spearheading the affordable housing project in Easton dubbed Shiloh Commons. It just got zoning approval this week, and planners are now working to apply for tax credits.
"Housing is a great need, so we stepped up," said Phillip Davis, the senior pastor at Greater Shiloh Church.
The church is stepping up with a half a million-dollar investment and a whole lot of work.
Greater Shiloh Church is partnering with the PA Housing Finance Agency and the nonprofit developer PIRHL on Shiloh Commons: 60 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom affordable housing units on Canal Street in Easton.
"It will be subsidized housing," said Davis. "It will be based on someone's income."
The plan is to also include a community center, fitness center, and play area for kids.
It's at the site of the old Paradise Club and one of the church's community centers, which actually used to be the first training center Larry Holmes opened after becoming a champion.
The goal is to start building in about a year and a half, and to have people move in a year after that.
So far, the City of Easton has put $200,000 of American Rescue Plan funds toward the project.
The mayor says more affordable rentals is part of the larger plan to create more affordable homes for purchase.
"It's a great place for them to go pay a portion of their rent, and then save some money so they can move out of that and make room for someone else, so you want to see that leapfrogging effect," said Easton Mayor Sal Panto.
PIRHL also worked on the recently opened Mill at Easton. Davis says that affordable housing complex has 300 people on the waitlist.
Greater Shiloh Church, which oversees Northampton County's Emergency Rental Assistance Program, already helps with housing seniors, first-time homebuyers, people with intellectual disabilities, and those coming out of rehab and prison.
"We believe that what Jesus says is a great commandment, right? That you would love God, and love yourself as you love your neighbor, and we believe this is an extension of being able to do that. Not just to preach on Sunday morning in the building, but to be in the community making a difference," said Davis.
The church's support services, like its youth programs and food pantry, will be accessible to people moving into Shiloh Commons, since its Easton location is just down the street.
"Government can only do so much," Panto said about affordable housing. "The private sector needs to step up, not just the church organizations and nonprofits like Shiloh, but also, the private developers need to understand that what we really need are all sorts of affordable housing. So, we need to work a way out that they start working that into their projects as well."