EASTON, Pa. - Another affordable housing project is in the works in Easton.
It involves the same developer behind The Mill at Easton, which Gov. Tom Wolf just toured Friday and is set to open in about three months.
The developer PIRHL recently signed an agreement with the city for a new project on Canal Street. While the exact address has not yet been released, we know the Greater Shiloh Church is a partner, because of the location of the land.
The goal is to add around 50 affordable housing units.
It's still very early in the process, so exact plans still need to be presented and approved.
PIRHL says it will likely be about three years until the building is ready.
Easton Mayor Sal Panto has continued to stress mixing affordable housing with market-rate housing and other community resources is key to keeping the city welcoming.