The Lehigh Valley's new Aldi will open later this month at the Bethlehem Plaza shopping center in Bethlehem Township.
"We are excited to confirm that we are planning to open the new Aldi store in Bethlehem on Aug. 24, and we plan to hold a grand opening ceremony to commemorate the store opening," Bob Grammer, Aldi divisional vice president, said in a statement.
More details will be released as the opening date approaches, according to Grammer.
Bethlehem Plaza is at the southwest corner of the intersection of Routes 22 and 191, about three miles from the Aldi store at 3050 Easton Ave. That store will be closed.
Bethlehem Plaza still has open space at the old Kmart store, next to the new Aldi. Other stores at the center include Dollar Tree, Hibachi Grill, and an Apna Punjab grocery store.
The center is across from the street from Bethlehem Square, home to Walmart, Home Depot, and Giant.
In February, Grammer said the new store would use environmentally friendly building materials and have additional cold-storage space for produce, dairy, and meat offerings. The Aldi will be to the immediate left of the old Kmart as drivers enter the shopping center.
Aldi was founded in Germany in 1961. It opened its first American store in Iowa in 1976 and now has more than 2,000 stores across 36 states, according to the company's website.
The chain credits itself with being the first discount grocer. Aldi is known for its "quarter in, quarter back" policy of taking a 25-cent deposit on shopping carts. Shoppers get the quarter back when they return the card. The policy helps cut costs and other chains are considering copying it.
The parent company is based in Essen, Germany. Aldi's U.S. headquarters is in Illinois.
