ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Santo Napoli is still getting used to the term "councilman."

"It feels different," Napoli said. "Obviously, it's something I've never done before, but I'm thrilled for the opportunity and I'm excited to serve Allentown."

Napoli was appointed Wednesday night by council to fill the open seat left by Josh Siegel. He's best known for his store Assembly 88 on Hamilton Street but he has over 25 years in small business experience.

He thinks that will bring a fresh perspective to City Council.

"It's my passion," Napoli said. "We have a very large and diverse small business community in Allentown, and I want to help be part of the representation for those folks."

The role will be another responsibility to add to his plate, in addition to being the chair of the Downtown Allentown Business Alliance, and a member of the Allentown Parking Authority.

"I'm going to make the time because it's so important to our city, and so important to our business community to have a voice on City Council," Napoli said.

Several rounds of votes by council over the last few weeks did not produce a consensus, but in the 11th hour councilwoman CeCe Gerlach cast the deciding fourth vote for Napoli.

Otherwise, the decision to fill the vacancy was going to be sent to a judge in Lehigh County Court.

Napoli unsuccessfully ran for City Council in 2021.

"For me it's all about balance and it's about compromise. It's about just being fair," Napoli said. "Allentown is filled with very passionate people, and I'm just thankful to be part of city council, and be a part of that positive change going forward."