ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown School District finally cut the ribbon on its brand new, state-of-the-art elementary school.
Brigadier General Anna Mae Hays Elementary School was set to welcome students last year, but the pandemic stopped in-person learning. But it gave administrators the opportunity to pivot and make the new facility functional, even during a pandemic.
"Yes just with the general size of the building and with the design of ensuring that there were those additional spaces for every part of the school day, that really helped us during COVID and helping spread students out," said Principal Naaman Schlegel.
Aside from the state-of-the-art design, the principal architect also says technology was key to making the building a successful space for learning.
"The introduction of integrated technology into the classroom is very effective and helpful during the hybrid instruction model," said architect Stephen Behrens.
It's much more than just an elementary school for students K through 5. The facility also holds a food pantry, a healthcare center, and areas for adult learning courses and early childhood care.
Of course, its primary focus is serving its students.
"I'm looking forward to getting all the students back here in the school, having them learn in their classrooms and really having them develop a social aspect that they've been missing for 18 months," Schlegel said.