ALLENTOWN, Pa. - In Allentown, it was a ribbon cutting that ushered in a new era of public safety.

"It's a big deal, because we didn't have a facility before that could have so many people," said Assistant Chief Matt Eharth.

Opened the first weekend of June, the new Allentown Fire Academy building, paid for with more than $2 million of American Rescue Plan funds, houses the fire administration, expanded training space for cadets, and an emergency operation center.

This is a first for Allentown.

"The advantage is that we can now have a spot that centrally puts everybody, so public works, the health department, the Red Cross, anybody could be here," Eharth added.

Which Peter Brown of the Red Cross says is key, especially during disaster events.

"It creates much better collaboration, cooperation, and information going back and forth between the agencies, is much more timely," Brown said.

The academy is dedicated to former Assistant Fire Chief Chris Kiskeravage. He was instrumental in the development of the Allentown Fire Department Technical Rescue team and he trained firefighters across the globe.

Cancer took the 56-year-old's life earlier this summer.

During the ribbon cutting Congresswoman Susan Wild presented his family with a U.S. Flag flown over the U.S. Capitol.

"We're sad that it didn't occur while he was alive. But this was his vision. This was his dream. This is what he wanted for the guys. And for his academy. He just totally loved what he did," his wife Andrea said.