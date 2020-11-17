ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Mayor Ray O’Connell and Chief of Police Glenn Granitz Jr. officiated at a brief city hall ceremony Tuesday afternoon where new Allentown police officers were sworn in, according to a city news release.
10 new officers were sworn in:
Chelsea Yenca: Graduated from Northampton Area High School and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice and obtained a Child Welfare Certificate from Cedar Crest College. She is Act 120 Certified from the Allentown Police Academy in June 2020. She was hired in May 2020.
Zane Struss: Graduated from the Northwestern Lehigh High School and attended Bucks County Community College. He is Act 120 Certified from the Allentown Police Academy in June 2020. He was hired in May 2020.
Nathali Soriano: Graduated from Discovery High School in the Bronx, New York and holds an Associate of Arts degree in Criminal Justice from Monroe College in the Bronx, New York. He was hired in November 2020 and will be attending Basic Act 120 Training at the Allentown Police Department.
Andrew Gehringer: Graduated from Catasauqua Area High School. He attended Lehigh Carbon Community College. He was hired in November 2020 and will be attending Basic Act 120 Training at the Allentown Police Department.
Philip Shedaker: Graduated from Bishop Egan High School in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology/Criminal Justice from Bloomsburg University. He is Act 120 Certified from the Allentown Police Academy in December 2015 and he previously worked as a police officer with the Upper Macungie and Kidder Township police departments. He was hired in November 2020.
Kyle Dull: Received his G.E.D. from Pennsburg High School and holds an IT degree from the now closed ITT Tech Bensalem campus. He is Act 120 Certified and graduated from Temple University Police Academy in October 2014 and worked as a Deputy Sheriff in Lehigh County and Montrose County, Colorado. He served in the U.S. Army. He was hired in November 2020.
Kayla Paszek: Graduated from Scranton Area High School. She attended King’s College. She is Act 120 Certified and graduated from Lackawanna College Police Academy in August 2018 and worked as a Deputy Sheriff in Lehigh County. She was hired in November 2020.
Kaila Balatgek: Graduated from Exeter Township Senior High School in Reading, PA. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Administration of Justice, Minor in Social Work from the University of Pittsburgh. She is Act 120 Certified and graduated from the City of Reading Police Academy in June 2017 and was the Police Academy class president and valedictorian. She worked as a police officer with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police and City of Reading Police Department. She was hired in November 2020.
Jarrod Bulger: Graduated from Parkland High School. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice/Forensic Accounting from Marywood University. He is Act 120 Certified and graduated from the Allentown Police Department in December 2015 and he previously worked as a police officer with the Lansford and Slatington police departments. He was hired in November 2020.
Marissa Finn: Received her G.E.D. from Lackawanna College. She is Act 120 Certified and graduated from Lackawanna College Police Academy in March 2019 and she previously worked as a police officer with the Throop and Dunmore police departments. She currently serves in the U.S. Army National Guard. She was hired in November 2020.