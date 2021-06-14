ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Seven new Allentown police officers were sworn in Monday afternoon during a ceremony in City Council Chambers where the department also awarded badges to two newly certified officers, according to a news release from the city.
Mayor Ray O’Connell and Police Chief Glenn Granitz Jr. presided as officers Adam Fenston, Gregorio Mora, Lynnsay Bauman, Pedro Bautista, Cody Gonzalez, Steven Gonzalez, and Dakota Martin took the oath of office and received their department badges.
Officers Nathali Soriano and Andrew Gehringer were hired and sworn in last November and received their badges Monday afternoon upon graduating from the Allentown Police Academy.
“We are making great strides in increasing the diversity of the Allentown police department,” O’Connell said. “I want to welcome the new officers to the force and pledge my support as they take on the challenges of the job.”
“The Allentown Police Department continues to show the ability to attract qualified and diverse applicants even as nationwide agencies struggle to hire officers. I am certain that these officers will serve the residents of the City of Allentown well during their careers," Granitz said.