BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday approved a land development plan for a new apartment building at a prominent location in the city.

Located at 218-226 W. Union Blvd., the proposed four-story building offered by property owner and developer Plamen "Rocco" Ayvazov calls for 39 apartments. His Monocacy General Contracting proposes 27 one-bedroom units and 12 two-bedroom apartments, as well as first-floor commercial space. Renderings of the project show it as being named "Union Crossings."

"This site has been blighted and vacant for a long time, so it is good to see something happen to clean that up," said Darlene Heller, the city's director of planning and zoning.

The site is between the former Old Brewery Tavern and Route 378, a gateway to the city. The property was once a cemetery monument company, and is next to railroad tracks and near the Monocacy Creek.

The project came before the city's zoning hearing board in April 2022, said Kevin Horvath of Keystone Consulting Engineers. During that meeting, variances granted included relief from lot area per dwelling, front and rear yard setbacks, buffer yard and special exception for number of off-street parking spaces, Horvath said.

Commission President Rob Melosky asked Horvath about the measures taken due to the site's location in a floodplain — a consideration that had been raised at earlier meetings.

"Let the commission members know how you are making sure if a flood comes, the building does not go with it," prompted Melosky.

Horvath explained that the first retail floor will be "about a foot" above the floodplain elevation and measures to manage water on the site have been designed and included in the plans.

"[With] the entire site, the grading is designed so it is very consistent with what's out there currently," he said. He added that the design allows for free drainage and water management consistent with city requirements.

Heller said the project was located at a very prominent spot, calling it a "gateway location."

Situated near the Monocacy Trail, the project will include benches and a bike rack for hikers and bikers. The site will also allow outdoor enthusiasts the option to cross at the light at Monocacy Street instead of crossing at Route 378.

"That's an improvement that we thought was a good amenity for the quarter and trail users," Heller said.

Planner Matthew Malozi agreed. "The floodplain is very tricky, but it can be addressed," he said.

"It's a huge improvement," said Planner Thomas Barker.

The land development plan was unanimously approved contingent upon meeting staff requirements outlined in their review letter.

Ayvazov's other projects include putting apartments up at the old Boyd Theatre on Broad Street in Bethlehem.