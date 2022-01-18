LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Planning Commission heard a sketch plan for an apartment building near a popular shopping center Tuesday night.
The proposal features a four-story, 50-unit apartment building on a 1.1-acre lot located at 801 N. Broad St., which immediately abuts the Hamilton Crossings shopping center. The facility would house one- and two-unit apartments and contain both indoor and outdoor residential parking.
A representative for site designer Serfass Construction called the plan "smart, sustainable growth." This was defined as a project which was denser than most, closer to public transportation, pro-environment, offering access to public utilities and allowing residents to walk to employment.
As submitted, the plan did not comply with zoning requirements, requiring the applicant to either modify the plan or obtain variances. Currently, the plan fails to provide adequate parking, puts some parking spaces too close to the building, exceeds maximum lot coverage, and features insufficient buffer space.
The planning commission offered no formal recommendation on the plan or variance requests. The project is on the agenda for the township's zoning board meeting on Jan. 25.
Spring Creek Estates
In other news, planners reviewed two separate sketch plans for Spring Creek Estates, located at 1255 Danner Road and 6659 Stein Way. The plans — created by Jaindl Land Co. — call for the construction of townhomes and include single-access roads.
The Stein Way lot, known as Lot 2, has 13 units proposed over 2.1 acres, while the Danner Road lot, identified officially as Lot 4, features eight units on 1.5 acre. Each of the units would have two-car driveways and two-car garages.
Bud Newton, of Newton Engineering, noted the developer should have no issues complying with a township request for landscaping within the buffer yard along the western property line between the proposed residential use and a neighboring daycare facility.