BETHLEHEM, Pa. – At its Tuesday night meeting, Bethlehem City Council approved a certificate of appropriateness for a multi-family residential building. The project, known as Skyline West, is slated for 143 W. Broad Street by developer Dennis Benner, his sons Garrett and Brandon, and Musikfest founder Jeffrey Parks.
The proposal calls for 40 apartments in a five-story, flat-roof building. When completed, the 40 residential units would have balconies partially shaded by trees growing on the hillside below. The lowest level will include a parking deck. Side and rear yard setbacks within its wooded site provide a buffer to Route 378 and neighborhood to the west, and Monocacy Valley to the east.
Previously, there were concerns the project could jeopardize the city's efforts for inclusion as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This concern caused a vote delay at council's Sept. 20 meeting.
"The impact of this building is not going to harm our UNESCO site or designation," Councilwoman Paige Van Wirt said after having met with Bethlehem World Heritage officials.
Other councilmembers thought the risk was too great.
"I cannot be part of what I feel is an enormous gamble," Councilwoman Wandalyn Enix said.
The vote to approve was 4-3.