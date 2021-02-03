BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem's long-vacant Boyd Theater has been sold, and a new apartment complex is planned to take its place.
DLP Real Estate Capital and Monocacy General Contracting acquired the property, the companies announced in a news release Wednesday.
They plan to build a 14-story luxury apartment building with a rooftop restaurant, underground parking garage, pool, fitness center, and a private movie theater for residents, the news release says.
The ground floor will have commercial space for retail.
Construction is expected to begin in the next 3-5 months, with hopes for completion in the third quarter of 2022.
"The Boyd Theater had been a staple to the city of Bethlehem for so many years, but unfortunately sat vacant and unlivable for a long time," said Don Wenner, DLP founder and CEO, in a statement. "We look forward to welcoming individuals and families to their new apartment homes in addition to an increase in businesses and commerce downtown.”