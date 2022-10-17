A new approach for breast cancer care in our area hopes to speed up the time it takes for a diagnosis. That quicker diagnosis can make a huge difference in the outcome for a potential patient.

About 1 in every 8 women will experience a breast cancer scare in her life, but with the help of a new world-class facility, getting a diagnosis quickly can lead to a positive outcome.

“Our patients that have some concerns based on their imaging or symptoms, so when they arrive we're doing a full array of tests because we want to get them the results as soon as possible,” said St. Luke’s University Health Network Director of Women's Imaging Michele Brands.

Experts at St. Luke's Regional Breast Center say with the new cutting-edge technology, a patient who has completed a diagnostic mammogram and ultrasound can receive her results within as little as 48 hours.

“So, if a woman does notice a new breast lump for example chances are that everything will be okay, but if there's something worrisome that needs a biopsy, our attempt is to do a biopsy the same day and to get those immediate results," said St. Luke's Section Chief of Women’s Imaging Dr. Karl Yaeger.

The one-stop clinic that was originally introduced in France is the second of its kind, and experts at St. Luke's say this new approach to breast cancer care will provide a personal and less stressful approach for patients coming in for routine checkups.

“To be at that 26-day average nationally and to get them to the results so that they can go on with their life, we're just so committed to helping a woman get through this process with as little anxiety as possible,” said Brands.

300 patients have already benefited from this rapid approach, bringing the wait times for diagnosis dramatically down to just three to seven days.