ALLENTOWN, Pa. - John Stanford, Allentown School District's new superintendent, says he's ready to get to work. His first day is Nov. 15.
Stanford took the oath of office and was sworn in Thursday night, becomes the district's fifth superintendent since 2010. He's been serving as a consultant to the district since Oct. 11.
"During that time I've been meeting with staff members, meeting with board members, reading documents such as the curriculum audit, reviewing documents such as financial reports and financial audits that have been done over the last couple of years," Stanford tells 69 News.
So far, Stanford says one of his priorities has been following up on a curriculum audit done by an outside party a few years ago. He says there are policies that need to be strengthened across the district to make sure there are clear expectations.
"The information that we want students to learn should be in writing. It should be taught based on what is in writing and we should test the students based on what we have written and based on what teachers have taught," Stanford said.
Over the past few days Stanford has had a chance to visit a handful of schools and meet some of the district's 16,000 students.
"I'm very happy based on what I've seen in the buildings," Stanford said. "The message I've been sharing with students this week is that we believe in you."
"We believe they can be successful. We believe they can be anything they put their minds to as long as we're there to support them and as long as they set goals and aspire to their dreams," Stanford said.