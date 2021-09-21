B. Braun is pushing back against claims the company has caused cancer via a new website.
"We are very pleased to share information about B. Braun Medical's commitment to protecting the health and safety of our employees, our neighbors, and our community,” said Allison Longenhagen, Associate Director of Corporate Communications at B. Braun Medical Inc.
Back in 2019, data from the EPA showed the B. Braun facility in Hanover Township is emitting the carcinogen ethylene oxide, a colorless, odorless gas used to sterilize medical equipment.
The company is currently being sued by at least 16 people who blame B. Braun for causing their cancer.
"We've been safely manufacturing life sustaining products in the Lehigh Valley for over 40 years. This is our community. We live here, we work here, and we're proud of the work we do and the difference we make to improve people's lives," Longenhagen said.
The new website says using ethylene oxide is the only method that does not damage the medical devices, and that emission levels from the facility are far lower than what's allowed under law, having been reduced even further in recent years.
"It's acknowledged worldwide to cause cancer and, regrettably, it has caused cancer in many people and workers and many of the folks in the neighborhood,” said Shanin Specter, a founding partner of Kline and Specter in Philadelphia, representing at least 16 plaintiffs along with colleagues Tom Bosworth and Aaron Dunbar.
Specter says they're now evaluating claims from more than 100 additional people: "B. Braun obviously feel stunned, don't they? That's where they're putting up this gauzy, flimsy website trying to convince people that they're not doing anything wrong, but they're not addressing the central questions, are they? They're not addressing the question of whether ethylene oxide causes cancer. They're not addressing the question of whether it caused cancer in their workers or in their neighbors."
The case is expected to go to trial in about two years.