The New Balance footwear store at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley has closed.
The store occupied the space between Bar Louie and GailGray Home Furnishings & Design at the Center Valley shopping center.
The store has been at the Promenade since it opened in 2006.
Boston-based New Balance makes footwear and apparel for athletics. The company is privately owned and noted for still retaining a U.S. manufacturing presence. New Balance was founded in 1906.
Billionaire Jim Davis is chairman of New Balance Inc. He bought the company in 1972 and built it into a powerhouse. Forbes says the net worth of Davis and his family is about $6.9 billion.