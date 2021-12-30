People shoppers at Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley generic winter

The New Balance footwear store at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley has closed.

The store occupied the space between Bar Louie and GailGray Home Furnishings & Design at the Center Valley shopping center.

The store has been at the Promenade since it opened in 2006. 

Boston-based New Balance makes footwear and apparel for athletics. The company is privately owned and noted for still retaining a U.S. manufacturing presence. New Balance was founded in 1906.

Billionaire Jim Davis is chairman of New Balance Inc. He bought the company in 1972 and built it into a powerhouse. Forbes says the net worth of Davis and his family is about $6.9 billion.

 

