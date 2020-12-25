BETHLEHEM, Pa. - New Bethany Ministries is keeping up its holiday tradition of feeding the needy in Bethlehem.

Volunteers distributed gifts and dished out meals to dozens of visitors Friday morning.

Members of the organization say they knew their mission was more important than ever this year. They say they just had to find a way to adapt.

"We do a brunch every year, we usually have hundreds of people in the dining room, and this year it's take out," said New Bethany Ministries Executive Director Marc Rittle.

Visitors say they're thankful the organization is there to lend a helping hand. 

