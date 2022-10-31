BETHLEHEM, Pa. - New Bethany Ministries is expanding its Housing Advocacy Program with the Bethlehem Area School District, which places housing social workers in schools with the most need.

"So you have an actual person that stands inside the school," said Marc Rittle, Executive Director at New Bethany. "Now you have a person on site, in a school. You could talk with parents and you're dropping off your kid."

He says allowing families to stay in the same house, and school, prevents children from falling behind.

Each advocate spends at least 20 hours a week in the school providing counseling, rental assistance, and housing placement.

"Unfortunately, transportation is a huge barrier," said Veronne Demesyeux, Associate Executive Director of New Bethany.

In one year, the program has already helped more than 50 families.

"The cost of housing in general is continuing to increase," Demesyeux said. "There are people in housing that might've been $700 a month and since the pandemic the landlord increased it to maybe $1100 or $1200."

Marvine, Thomas Jefferson, and William Penn Elementary Schools have been added. Donegan Elementary, Fountain Hill Elementary, and Broughal Middle School were already being served. There are plans to add more in the future.

"Now we have a total of five housing advocates, a director of social services as well as a housing coordinator," Demesyeux said.

The funding comes for the next two years from the American Rescue Plan. United Way funded the initial launch.

"Of course, the idea is to get long-term funding to support the program beyond that," Rittle said.