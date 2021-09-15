BETHLEHEM, Pa. - As people celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held in Bethlehem to honor some of Puerto Rico's bravest.
A Domino Table now sits on the South Bethlehem Greenway honoring the Borinqueneers, the infantry made up of Puerto Rican soldiers that fought in both world wars and the Korean War.
This day has been a long time coming for many.
"These men went through a lot, and it was time to be recognized and I'm glad they did," said Efrain Santiago, who helped the Borinqueneers get the Congressional Gold Medal.
After a lot of advocating, the infantry was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal. Some of the Borinqueneer veterans live in the Lehigh Valley.
"When we were thinking about what kind of monument to put together, I thought about a monument that will gather people, get them to talk to each other, act like family," said Bethlehem City Council member Olga Negron.
"Anyone that is familiar with Latino culture, Puerto Rican culture especially, we play dominos, like we play dominos," Negron said.
And taking in the moment was Borinqueneer veteran Santiago Rosario, who fought in World War II and lives right across the street from the monument.
"I feel proud of him that he did fight in that war and that he's still here to be at this event," said Alice Pagan, Rosario's daughter.
This is only half the monument. Negron says they need the help of an artist, preferably a Latino one, to finish the job.