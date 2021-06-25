ALLENTOWN, Pa. | A Pennsylvania student's move to the next grade could soon end up solely in their parents' hands.
The state Senate has unanimously passed a bill that would leave the decision to the parents, regardless of their child's academic performance.
But some school administrators in the Lehigh Valley have some concerns.
"It's great if we can assist kids and help them out due to this most difficult situation, but there are many factors that must be considered now that if this goes through," said Joe Kovalchik.
Northampton Area School District Superintendent Kovalchik says one of those factors is staffing.
"Our budgets are due on June 30th. That's to Harrisburg. Our budget's been approved in the Northampton Area School District, so we can't just go hire extra staff," he noted.
The bill would also allow special education students to return for another year, regardless of whether they've reached the maximum age of 21.
Brian Skiet, executive director of special education in the Allentown District, says 27 students in the Allentown School District fall into that category.
"There's so many things after you turn 21 that students with disabilities have the opportunity to go into with this. It might just give them another year to look at more options available to them," Skiet said.
But since funding isn't tied to the bill, and a district like Northampton already finalized its budget for next year, Kovalchik says it would likely have to find the money to pay additional staff, even if only a few students in special education stay an extra year.
"We may have to go hire additional instructional assistants, because we plan on using them in other places throughout the district" said Kovalchik. "But they may have to stay back now, and of course, that costs money."
Time is already running out for parents to make a decision.
The bill imposes a July 15 deadline for families to decide whether their child should repeat a grade.
Governor Wolf hasn't taken a stand on the bill, but he previously voiced concerns similar to the ones Kovalchick is raising.
It now goes to his desk for consideration.