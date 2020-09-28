When Kim Howie and WFMZ's Nancy Werteen started writing their second book, the world was moving a mile a minute.
The co-authors, who also co-founded the Wisdom Coalition, wanted to help people slow down. Howie is a certified life coach and has a master's degree in positive psychology.
"Telling people that you have to stop, take a breath, stop doing, we are not human doings, we are human beings," Howie said.
Then the coronavirus pandemic hit and life came to a screeching halt for many.
"This is important during times where we choose to pause, and times where pauses are forced upon us," Werteen said.
Their book, "The Power of a Pause," was released this week.
"What we are laying out for people is a roadmap to help them to understand what their mindset currently is and how to change that mindset and find more joy everyday," Werteen said.
Werteen and Howie said a pause allows you to respond instead of just react to whatever is going on around you.
"A pause can be something like meditation, if you don't like meditation, a pause can just be 'I'm so angry I need to count to ten.' A pause can be taking a moment and thinking about what you're grateful for, focusing on what you have versus what you don't have," Werteen said.
"There's a saying in positive psychology, focus on what's strong, not what's wrong," Howie said.
The book also aims to help people grow from challenges.
"'How can I look at things differently?' That question, in and of itself, switches your mindset so you are looking for the solution instead of focusing and ruminating on a problem," Howie said.
