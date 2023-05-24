"One of our goals was to allow the guests to see those two animals up close," said Sara Koplish, General Curator at the Lehigh Valley Zoo.

The Lehigh Valley Zoo is welcoming two new friends to its crew.

"We have two new lemurs here-the red ruffed lemurs, they are a new species to our zoo," said Koplish.

Meet Weasley and Makira. You might actually recognize Makira.

"Makira the lemur has been on TV before, so this is nothing new to her- she's been on 'Animal Planet,'" said Koplish.

"So, we are working with a celebrity - yes, pretty much."

Makira and Weasley become new roommates to the zoo's existing mongoose lemurs, Abby and Mico.

The four of them will be living high and large in the zoo's new Habitat Madagascar building. And we got a behind-the-scenes look before opening day.

"In the summer, they'll be living outside, and in the winter, we'll bring them in to the indoor exhibit," said Koplish.

They even got a brand-new holding area for feeding, and we were just in time to see it happen up close.

The four lemurs have slowly been introduced to each other before they officially cohabitate in their new home.

"And how's that been going? So far it's been going great," said Koplish.

"They've actually been getting along very well."