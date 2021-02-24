BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - There are more than 150 new jobs coming to the Lehigh Valley with the expansion of Indiana-based Weaver Popcorn to Bethlehem Township, Northampton County. It will be right next to Route 22 on Brodhead Road.
It's their first East Coast expansion.
"Weaver Popcorn was started back in 1928 by Rev. Ira Weaver. He shelled his own popcorn and sold it to the local community," said COO Billy Smith.
The family-owned business is one of the largest popcorn manufacturers in the U.S., supplying popcorn to a variety of different brands.
Growing demand during the pandemic has forced the need for the new 40,000 square-foot facility, which is still in the early phases of construction and expected to be completed around the summer.
"During this pandemic we have had substantial upside growth. And as you know, Justin, people love to sit on the couch and eat popcorn and watch a movie, when they're not able to get out. It has allowed us to grow our business," Smith said.
The business will create new jobs at at time when many are out of work.
"So about 125 to 175 once we get through the third phase. So we'll be able to bring about 175 total jobs to the area," Smith said.
The company is doing a job fair with CareerLink, but you can also apply online.
"It's www.workatweaver.com and that will take you right to our career page," Smith said.