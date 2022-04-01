New rules from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will require new cars to average at least 40 miles per gallon by 2026, undoing a Trump administration plan that would have required vehicles to meet 32 mpg by the same year.
Auto makers say the acceleration will lead to higher car prices in an industry already experiencing inflation and supply issues.
"Listen, I support any endeavor that tries to make the fleet of vehicles driving around on the road more fuel efficient. The question always becomes at what cost?" said Andy Wright, managing partner of Vinart Dealerships.
Wright says he fears higher prices will box out many car buyers.
"I just am concerned, and I'm fearful about the impact on the consumer because as new cars become more expensive, that also means used cars will become more expensive because people can't afford new cars. So again, I'm just worried about the overall affordability scenario," Wright said.
Meanwhile, environmental groups say they welcome the change, but it's still not enough.
"Though it's a step in the right direction, we do have a lot further to go. We'd like to see a future where all of our cars and trucks are electric by 2035," said Flora Cardoni, field director for Penn Environment.
Cardoni says transportation is Pennsylvania's third-largest polluter.
"The other thing to note is that, right now, gas is a huge part of a family's budget, so by boosting fuel efficiency, these standards end up saving families money," Cardoni said.
"These numbers start to get beyond the point of reach for a lot of people, so I think that has to be taken into account by our policy makers, our regulators," Wright said.