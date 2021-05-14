BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Business owners feel they're left in limbo with the CDC's new guidance that if you're vaccinated, you don't need a mask.
Danielle Mulligan, owner of The Gem Shop in Bethlehem and Jim Thorpe, would prefer to keep the masks in her store - for now.
"Our Jim Thorpe store, we had an employee call me and say we have had about five people enter without masks," Mulligan said.
She's offering masks to those who don't have one, but feels these new guidelines put her in a tough spot.
"Are you supposed to ask people? Are you vaccinated? Like, I am not a doctor," Mulligan said.
"I'm in no position to ask whether they've been vaccinated or not," said Yanna Kounoupis, co-owner of Billy's Diner.
Kounoupis says she'll leave it alone, but she doesn't know what to do with her staff.
"So, this is my question, now does that apply for employees? What does that mean for me? Do I ask my employees whether or not they've been vaccinated?" Kounoupis said. "It's a very awkward situation."
The state has adopted the CDC guidance for those fully vaccinated, but everyone else will have to wait.
"Once 70% of Pennsylvanians over 18 are fully vaccinated, we can completely lift the masking order," Pennsylvania's Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam said in a statement.
"We're just trying to sustain our business, treat everyone with respect here at The Gem Shop, and we hope everyone is kind during this time until they figure it out," Mulligan said.
"I just want to give people a good French toast and call it a day," Kounoupis said.