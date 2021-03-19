You are invited to take on a new challenge in supporting local restaurants.
The Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce is asking the public to take the "365 Takeout Pledge."
Between now and April 30 you would order five takeout meals from different restaurants, and invite three friends to join in.
Just join the "Love Local Lehigh Valley" Facebook group. Post photos of your meals tagging the business, with the hashtag "365 Takeout Pledge."
You could win a gift card bundle to several restaurants. A winner will be announced May 1.