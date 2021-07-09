ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Walking into the Americus Hotel visitors are reminded of the the golden age of jazz, with crystal chandeliers, gilded railings, and marble floors.
After years of sitting vacant, the grand lady of Hamilton Street will start welcoming guests by August 1.
"We are really excited to bring life back to the area and be an integral part of downtown Allentown," said General Manager Antony Castelluccio.
The soft opening of Americus Hotel, Trademark Collection by Wyndam will feature 80 rooms on floors one through five, along with Windows on 6th, an open-air restaurant featuring luxurious comfort food and Cafe Americus proudly serving Starbucks coffee.
The grand ballroom is already open for weddings.
Later in the year extended-stay rooms, conference spaces and additional dining will join the mix.
While the hotel has every modern amenity, Castelluccio says it was important to maintain its character.
"We worked closely with the Lehigh County Historical Society, we had to preserve all of the historical things about the hotel," said Castelluccio.
That can be seen in the hotel's decor - pictures of iconic events, places, and even people grace the freshly painted walls.
Albert Abdouche bought the neglected and blighted hotel in 2009 when many believed it could not be saved. Back then, Abdouche gave us a tour of the damage.
After 11 years of struggle and $16 million in NIZ funding, grants, and his own money, Abdouche's patience and faith are paying off.
The Americus will also bring dozens of jobs to Hamilton Street. Next Friday, it will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to noon.