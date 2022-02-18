BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Two childhood friends wanted to share the love for their hometown with others.
What resulted is a brightly-colored alphabet book showcasing Bethlehem's south side.
The first page starts with the Christmas City's humble beginnings: "A is for Atlantic, the ocean so blue which brought friends and relatives to a country brand new."
But "Memories of South Bethlehem" is a children's book with layers of history.
"Moravians found the city, but Bethlehem Steel put it on the map," said author Kathie Klein.
Klein grew up in South Bethlehem. She says after working with Historic Bethlehem and seeing a coloring book it put out, Klein thought it would be a good idea to make one of her own.
She says she was excited to share the book with her grandchildren, so they would know what things were like when she was a child.
To do that, Klein enlisted the help of her childhood friend, artist Connie Gilbert.
Gilbert is also a Bethlehem native. But she grew up on the west side.
The two women say coming up with a topic for each letter in the alphabet provided a lot of laughs and brought them closer together.
"It's always a tag team match about what we were choosing," said Klein.
When they had their topics set, Gilbert created beautiful illustrations.
"I used acrylics, the cover was a painting I had done," said Gilbert.
The friends dedicated the book to their grandchildren, who were the first to read its colorful pages.
Kathie and Connie say they hope everyone who reads the book will discover the charm of Bethlehem and its storied history.
Memories of South Bethlehem is now available at the Moravian Archives and soon at select stores and Amazon.