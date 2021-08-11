BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A brand-new community health center has opened its doors in Bethlehem.
The Northside Bethlehem Health Center opened Wednesday. The new facility is at 635 East Broad Street in the Broad and Wood Business Center.
The facility offers a wide range of services to people who need the help. That includes the elderly, veterans, the poor, and others.
People can go there for services typically offered by a family doctor, counseling, substance abuse issues, and a number of other things.
The facility was funded through a grant.
Organizers say they're particularly proud of the location because of its convenient access to bus routes.