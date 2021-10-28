EASTON, Pa. - The nonprofit CONCERN Professional Services estimates one in five adults and children have mental health needs, and says that number continues to increase. It's one of the reasons the group just opened its 16th clinic, which will serve the Easton area.
"We offer services to three-year-olds, to 103-year-olds," said Shanon Feeser, a clinical supervisor with CONCERN Professional Services. "We have a variety of different therapists, different techniques."
Those include art therapists, play therapists, and group sessions.
CONCERN offers a variety of mental health services across the state, including a new outpatient facility at 175 S. 21st Street in Wilson.
"Each individual has a solution for their own problems, but we may need a guide, guidance or maybe medication to get back to that level where we want to be," said Maria Flores, a regional director with CONCERN Professional Services.
The group brings counseling directly to local schools too, so this is somewhere families can go when class isn't in session, or as they need medication management.
The clinic has had a soft opening over the last couple of months, but is welcoming the community to an open house next week.
"November 4th from 3 to 6," said Flores.
It comes as access to care continues to be a challenge, sometimes even discouraging, to new and existing patients. Long wait times across the Keystone State are becoming the norm, as the number of people seeking help has increased during the pandemic.
"As things transition, people are going out more and are having to readapt to work and readapt to school," said Tanya Jones, the vice president at CONCERN Professional Services. "It's definitely taking a toll and opening this clinic is just one step toward helping to meet that need."
The nationwide shortage of mental health care providers continues.
Still, CONCERN is looking to expand by partnering with more professionals and getting into more local schools.