"We are very happy with our contract it was signed by 80% of our members."
20-year Allentown School District teacher and Allentown Education Association member Leslie Franklin's reaction to the new teacher's contract signed Thursday night.
This after teachers worked without a contract since August of 2020.
"When it comes down to it, we've increased starting salary and we want to attract and retain good quality teachers in our district." She added.
The starting salary for teachers increases from just over 46-thousand, to now just under 53-thousand, with a max, of near 96-thousand dollars.
"It was crucial. The teachers are the backbone of our district in educating future leaders." Board President Nancy Wilt said.
However, the new contract which has to be renewed in June 2023, still puts the district as the second lowest starting salary of all 9 Lehigh County school districts.
This comes at a time when ASD is down 150 teachers, and there's been a 66% drop in new teaching certificates statewide over the past decade.
Wilt is hopeful finally being out of contract limbo at least for now, will help attract new teachers.
"It's not only the competitiveness of our salary scale in people looking to find a position they want to know what the compensation package will look like." Wilt said.
The new salary starts this month for this school year but not until March for next school year.