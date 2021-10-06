UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Jamie Silvonek's new defense team and Lehigh County prosecutors battle it out in day three of a post-conviction appeal hearing.
Silvonek's lawyers are trying to convince a judge to toss her plea deal in adult court and have her case re-tried in juvenile court.
Prosecutors assert that she was not an innocent by-stander but instead, an accomplice to her mother's murder in 2015.
They again showed damning text messages between Jamie and her then-boyfriend Caleb Barnes, and surveillance video of the two inside a Walmart a few hours after the murder buying supplies like bleach.
A board-certified clinical and forensic psychologist testified that Silvonek was possibly in shock or was disassociating.
Family and friends of Silvonek's were in the courtroom for it all. Though some gave emotional testimony and returned to the courtroom, they did not wish to go on camera.
Silvonek's team of defense attorneys, led by Tracy Quinn and five other women, was also mum.
Their case is largely built on the premise that Silvonek was perpetually abused and manipulated by Barnes and forced to kill her mother, who disapproved of the age gap between the two.
Judge Anna-Kristie Marks is overseeing the case and will decide the appeal.
The appeal hearing is expected to last until at least the end of this week.