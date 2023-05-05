MOSCOW, Id. - We're learning new details in the investigation into Idaho killings suspect Bryan Kohberger. Newly released police body cam footage shows a search of his apartment in Washington State, as well as a traffic stop a month before the grisly killings.

On the night of December 30th, Washington State University Police searched Bryan Kohberger's apartment in Pullman, Washington. Only hours earlier, Kohberger had been arrested across the country in the Poconos. According to documents obtained by CNN through a public records request, police found 60 reddish-brown stains, two of which were found on a pillow and a mattress, and tested positive for blood. Defense attorney John Waldron, who is not affiliated with the case said, even if the blood does not belong to the four college students killed in Idaho, it could be useful to the prosecution.

"If it's [Kohberger's] blood, was it a result of the victims struggling with him, should he have committed these homicides?" said Waldron.

Other than the stains, police found barely anything in the apartment. Even the trash cans were empty. Waldron said even the lack of evidence left behind could be incriminating.

"It could be argued by a prosecutor that he fled Washington. In essence, he had a consciousness of guilt," said Waldron.

A second new body cam video takes us back a month before Kohberger is accused of killing those four students, when he got pulled over on the campus of Washington State University in his White Hyundai Elantra. He was accused of blocking a crosswalk at an intersection, but he references his upbringing in Pennsylvania.

"I'm actually from a very rural area, so we just don't have crosswalks, unless I visit an area where there are crosswalks," said Kohberger in the video.

An Elantra was spotted on security footage outside the apartment where the killings happened.

"It just further strengthens the fact that that was his vehicle, he drove it often, he was the sole possessor of that vehicle," said Waldron.

Little bits of information have been dripping out in the case bit by bit because a gag order is still in place for the attorneys involved. The Associated Press challenged that order, but at the end of last month the Supreme Court of Idaho upheld it. So we'll have to wait until the preliminary hearing next month for new details from the courtroom.